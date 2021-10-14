‘Long delays’ after Antrim Road collision

Members of the emergency services have been tasked to a road traffic collision in the Antrim Road area of north Belfast.

Thursday, 14th October 2021, 9:50 am

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on the A6 Antrim Road around Strathmore Park/North Circular Road

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are attending. There are long delays in the area.”

There are no further details at this time.

