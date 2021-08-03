‘Long delays’ after M2 collision
Motorists are advised to expect “long delays” following a road traffic collision on the M2 hill section Belfast-bound.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is a road traffic collision blocking lane 1 on the M2 heading into Belfast between Hightown Road Bridge and Bellevue Bridge, with long delays in the area.”
There are no further details at this time.
