‘Long delays’ after M2 collision

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that an earlier collision blocking lane 3 on the M2 southbound has been moved to the hard shoulder of the Hill Section in the vicinity of junction 4 after Bellevue Bridge. There are long delays from Applegreen services. Please approach with care.”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.