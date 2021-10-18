‘Long delays’ after M2 collision
Motorists are being advised to expect “long delays” following a road traffic collision on the M2 Belfast-bound.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that an earlier collision blocking lane 3 on the M2 southbound has been moved to the hard shoulder of the Hill Section in the vicinity of junction 4 after Bellevue Bridge. There are long delays from Applegreen services. Please approach with care.”
