‘Long delays’ following M2 vehicle fire
Road users are advised that all lanes have reopened on the M2 northbound after a vehicle fire, but long delays remain in the area.
Two lanes of the carriageway were closed for a time due to a vehicle on fire in the vicinity of the e Bellevue Bridge.
For more on this story, read here
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Leaving Belfast, all lanes have re-opened on the M2 northbound following a vehicle on fire close to Bellevue Bridge, but long delays remain in the area.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.