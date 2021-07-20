‘Long delays’ in Newtownabbey due to lane closure
Motorists are being advised to allow additional time for their journey due to “long delays” in the Whiteabbey area.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 6:06 pm
Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is an ongoing lane closure at Whiteabbey. There are long delays stretching back along the A2 Shore Road onto the M5 and M2.
“Allow extra time for your journey.”
