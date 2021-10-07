M2 lanes reopened after broken-down lorry cleared

Road users are advised that all lanes have been re-opened to traffic on the M2 southbound after an earlier broken-down vehicle was cleared from the carriageway.

Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:15 am

Police had advised motorists to avoid the area earlier this morning (Thursday).Providing an update, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “An earlier broken down lorry on the M2 southbound between Junction 1 Fortwilliam and Junction 1B Duncrue Street has been cleared and all lanes have been re-opened.”

