M2 reopened following collision

Motorists are advised that the M2 northbound has been reopened to traffic after an earlier collision in the Sandyknowes area.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:32 pm

Diversions were in place and the carriageway had been closed between Sandyknowes and Templepatrick.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The M2 northbound has been re-opened at junction 4 Sandyknowes Bridge following an earlier road traffic collision.”

