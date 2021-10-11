M5 collision cleared

Motorists are advised that an earlier road traffic collision on the M5 has been cleared.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:01 am

Road users had been advised that the carriageway had been reduced to one lane following the earlier incident.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An earlier road traffic collision on the M5 between M2 J2 Greencastle and Rush Park Roundabout, close to Whitehouse Lagoon, has now been cleared.”

----

Traffic and travel.

Read More

Read More
Ballyclare eatery to cease trading

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

Motorists