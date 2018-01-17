Main road set to be resurfaced

An arterial route in Ballyclare is set to be resurfaced in the wake of a petition calling for it to be done.

The Times understands work on the Rashee Road is to be carried out in March and April.

Commenting on the proposed scheme in a post on social media, UUP representative, Cllr Vera McWilliam said: “Just to update you on the re-surfacing of the Rashee Road. I have been informed by the Department for Infrastructure that the plan is to start work in mid-March with a view to completing the scheme with two road closures in April 2018 during the school holidays.

“Meetings are being set up next week with the various bodies involved to agree a start date. This scheme runs from Cogry Road to just past Readers Park.”

The move follows an online petition, which currently has 949 signatories, calling for the road to be fixed. Supported by local residents, it reads: “The Rashee Road on the northern side of Ballyclare is in a state of complete and utter disrepair.

“The road has been dug up more times in the last few years than potatoes in Comber.

“This petition asks that the Department for Infrastructure consider all the required works on the Rashee Road immediately and for the next five years. The DfI should completely resurface the road from the town limits at the Cogry Road to Ross’s Lane as a minimum and put a sanction on any future works on the Rashee Road for a minimum of a further five years.”