Police are investigating after a serious road traffic collision in Newtownabbey on Sunday morning.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended a serious road traffic collision in the area of Monkstown Avenue in the early hours (Sunday), in which a male has been left with possible broken bones as a result.

“If anyone witnessed this and can shed some light on what happened, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 101 of the 03/03/19.”