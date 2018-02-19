Man hospitalised after collision

A man was taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Doagh.

The Times understands the incident was reported to the emergency services at approximately 6.12pm on Friday, February 16.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a single-car road traffic collision at Ballymena Road, Doagh, Ballyclare.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 25-year-old man from the vehicle.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Ballyclare and Ballymena stations attended the incident.”