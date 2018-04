A temporary lane closure will be implemented at Sandyknowes Roundabout for the next number of nights.

Detailing the closure, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There will be overnight lane closures in place on Sandyknowes Roundabout until April 27.

“All approach roads will also be reduced to one lane. The closures will be in place from 7pm each evening until 6am the following morning. Allow extra time for journeys.”