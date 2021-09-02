Motorists asked to avoid Ballyclare road after collision

Police have advised road users to avoid the Collin Road following a collision this morning (Thursday).

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 9:16 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Collin Road, Ballyclare following a road traffic collision this morning (September 2). Please seek alternative main routes for your journey.”

There are no further details at this time.

