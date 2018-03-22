Motorway closed due to cyclist

A section of motorway had to be closed after a cyclist was spotted cycling towards Belfast on the M5.

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on March 21, a police spokesperson said: “Reports had been received regarding this guy cycling along lane one of the M5 in the direction of Belfast.

“Thankfully, officers from Roads Policing in Steeple got him stopped before he tried to move from the M5 towards lane one of the M2.

“A rolling closure had to be implemented to get him across the carriageway safely.”

The spokesperson added: “There was also a knock-on effect to other drivers as they slowed down to avoid causing him injury, and other ‘rubberneckers’ slowing down in the other direction to see what’s going on.

“The cyclist was safely escorted off the motorway and dealt with accordingly.”