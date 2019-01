A section of the M2 northbound is closed to motorists after a road traffic collision.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The M2 northbound has now been closed at J5 Templepatrick following a seven-vehicle road traffic collision between J5 Templepatrick and J6 Antrim.

“Road users in the area should allow extra time for journeys in the area - especially if heading to Antrim Area Hospital and Belfast International Airport.”

There are no further details at this time.