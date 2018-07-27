Motorway to be closed for resurfacing scheme

Motorists have been advised to expect delays due to a motorway closure in the region next week.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesman said: “It is planned to close the M5 on Monday, July 30 from 9pm to 6am on Tuesday, July 31 in the northbound direction to allow resurfacing.

“Traffic will be diverted along the Shore Road from Junction 2 Greencastle to Rushpark Roundabout.

“The M5 will also be closed in the southbound direction on Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1 from 9pm to 6am each night.

“Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.”

For more information about this and other improvement schemes, check out www.trafficwatchni.com