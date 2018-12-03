N.I. hit and run - pedestrian has narrow escape

Police are appealing for information about a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Newtownabbey last month.

The hit-and-run road traffic collision happened on Elmfield Road, Newtownabbey on Friday November 30 at approximately 7:25pm.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A small white car collided with another vehicle narrowly missing a pedestrian before leaving the area via Church Road heading towards Prince Charles Way, Newtownabbey.

The wing mirror of the offending vehicle was located at the incident location which may belong to a Nissan Pixo or Suzuki Alto.

If you have information regarding a vehicle matching this description with a missing left wing mirror, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1225 of 30/11/2018.

