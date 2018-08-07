New buses for local commuters

Commuters travelling between Ballyclare and Belfast are set to benefit from new, high spec Ulsterbus Double Deck buses.

These four new vehicles, manufactured by Wrightbus, will have a modern and striking new-look livery and come with a range of enhanced on board customer features for an even better journey experience.

Linda Lough, Ulsterbus Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Ballyclare, said: “We are looking forward to introducing these new vehicles which will offer the highest levels of passenger comfort with features such as leather seats throughout with new seating layout offering more space, USB charging points and free WiFi. The buses are state of the art in terms of specification, technology, performance and environmental features.

“The introduction of these vehicles gives us the opportunity to launch a new service brand – Urby, inspired by the number of ‘smarter’ travellers who are looking for a better way to commute and connect with Belfast, to get more ‘me time’ and enjoy a more active and healthier travel option compared to the car.”

Linda added: “We have enhanced our Ballyclare to Belfast route in anticipation of our Urby service and our customers can choose from eight services to Belfast between 6.25am and 9am, with ten minute frequency at peak times. There are additional services leaving Ballyclare for Belfast at 6.50am, 10am, 5.40pm and 7.20pm and extra services departing from Belfast to Ballyclare at 10.55am 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 10pm.

“We have seen strong growth over the last year with over 38 million passengers travelling on Ulsterbus and we want to build on this success. The introduction of Urby, coupled with service enhancements on routes from Ballyclare to Larne, Antrim and Carnlough, gives us the opportunity to offer more robust, faster and even more attractive services for our customers.”