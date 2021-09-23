Newtownabbey collision causing delays

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There has been a road traffic collision on the A2 Shore Road at the Glenville Road junction.

“The road is now down to one lane in each direction with delays for Carrickfergus bound traffic back to Rush Park Roundabout.”

