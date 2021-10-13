Newtownabbey collision causing delays
Motorists are advised to expect delays in the Whiteabbey area following a road traffic collision.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 9:15 am
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays in Whiteabbey around the Station Road Roundabout/A2 Shore Road following a road traffic collision - expect delays. There are no other details currently.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.