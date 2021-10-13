Newtownabbey collision causing delays

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays in Whiteabbey around the Station Road Roundabout/A2 Shore Road following a road traffic collision - expect delays. There are no other details currently.”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.