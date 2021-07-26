Newtownabbey collision ‘fully cleared’
Motorists are advised that an earlier road traffic collision in the Mallusk Road area of Newtownabbey has been cleared.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:22 pm
The carriageway was closed for a time past Wilsons Auctions towards the Hydepark Road.
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The Mallusk Road collision is now fully cleared and traffic is moving well again in the area.”
