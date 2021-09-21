Newtownabbey road closed after collision

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Shore Road in Newtownabbey is closed in both directions near the junction with the Glenville Road following a two-vehicle collision this afternoon (Tuesday, September 21). Diversions are in place, please seek alternative routes.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “PSNI advise road users that the Shore Road is reduced to a single lane in each direction. A contraflow system will be in operation for some time following a road traffic collision. PSNI ask road users to seek an alternative route for your journey.”

There are no further details at this time.

The road is closed.

