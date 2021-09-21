Newtownabbey road closed after collision
Motorists are being advised to seek an alternative route for their journey following a collision on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the Shore Road in Newtownabbey is closed in both directions near the junction with the Glenville Road following a two-vehicle collision this afternoon (Tuesday, September 21). Diversions are in place, please seek alternative routes.”
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “PSNI advise road users that the Shore Road is reduced to a single lane in each direction. A contraflow system will be in operation for some time following a road traffic collision. PSNI ask road users to seek an alternative route for your journey.”
There are no further details at this time.
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.