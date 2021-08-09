Newtownabbey road closed due to fire
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route due to a fire in the Trench Road area of Mallusk.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised to avoid the Mallusk Road as Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tend to a fire at premises at Trench Road in the area.
“The road is currently closed and drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.”
There are no further details at this time.
