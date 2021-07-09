Newtownabbey road closed for NIE works
Motorists are advised that the Kingsmoss Road is closed for NIE line works.
The road closure, which commenced at 8am today (Friday), is operating from the junction with B59 Mossley Road to the junction with B56 Ballyrobert Road.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “An alternative route is B59 Mossley Road - B56 Ballyrobert Road.”
Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of up to five minutes.
The work is due to be completed by 5pm on July 9.
