Newtownabbey road to be closed for resurfacing works

The road closure, which is to commence at 7pm tonight (Tuesday), will be in place from the Shore Road to Arthur Road Roundabout.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The closure is to operate overnight only.

“Traffic will be diverted up Shore Road to Longwood Road and onto Church Road where the diversion ends and vice versa.”

Mill Road. (Pic Google).

The work is being carried out by DfI Roads contractors.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 6am on Friday, October 15.

