Newtownabbey schools to be assessed for 20mph limit

Schools including Straid Primary School, Doagh Primary and Carnmoney PS will be assessed and prioritised for inclusion in the 2021/22 programme of the scheme. The nature and extent of which is being finalised within the budget available to the Department for Infrastructure.

South Antrim MLA, John Blair made the call for the local schools to be included in future roll outs of the scheme.

The Alliance MLA said: “I am delighted that the Department will be prioritising South Antrim schools in future tranches of the scheme.

John Blair MLA at Carnmoney Primary School.

“Introducing 20mph speed limits outside schools increases driver awareness and achieve reductions in vehicle speeds outside and near these schools ensuring that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from the schools on a daily basis.”

