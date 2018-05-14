Normal service resumes after Carrick bridge ‘strike’

Translink is advising passengers train services on the Larne line are running normally following an earlier bridge strike in Carrickfergus.

A Translink spokesperson said:“We can confirm that an incident occurred today at 10.49am in which a vehicle struck the railway bridge in North Road, Carrickfergus.

“The bridge was examined and the line was safe to remain open with services running as normal.”

It is the second such incident in less than week at the location. On Tuesday, May 8 a lorry became stuck underneath the bridge.

The railway bridge is subject to height restrictions which prevent vehicles of more than 3.3m passing underneath.