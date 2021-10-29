Oil spill reported on Larne road

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Larne , there are reports of a fuel spill stretching from the Millbrook Roundabout to the turn off at Pound Street in the Larne direction on the A8 Ballymena Road.

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.