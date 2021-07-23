Oil spill reported on M2 hill section in Newtownabbey

Motorists are being advised to slow down on the approach to the northbound Sandyknowes junction after an oil spill was reported.

Friday, 23rd July 2021, 4:47 pm

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is a report of an oil spill on the M2 hill section northbound on the approach to Sandyknowes Junction 4. Please slow down until we can attend and treat it.”

