Oil spill reported on M2 hill section in Newtownabbey
Motorists are being advised to slow down on the approach to the northbound Sandyknowes junction after an oil spill was reported.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There is a report of an oil spill on the M2 hill section northbound on the approach to Sandyknowes Junction 4. Please slow down until we can attend and treat it.”
