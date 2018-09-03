Park and ride to be suspended during works

There will be a series of temporary road closures at A57 Ballyclare Road in Templepatrick from the Paradise Walk junction to the M2 northbound off-slip.

The carriageway will be closed from 7pm on Friday, September 7 to 6am on Monday, September 10 It is set to be closed from 7pm on Friday, September 14 to 6am on Monday, September 16 and from 7pm on Friday, September 21 to 6am on Monday, September 24.

The closures are required continuously for road resurfacing works.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson suggested an alternative route: “Non-motorway traffic: Paradise Walk - Parkgate Road - The Burn Road - Station Road - A57 Templepatrick Road.

“Motorway traffic: A6 Antrim Road - Sandyknowes Roundabout - M2. Ballymartin Park and ride will also be suspended.”

Motorists are advised to expect a delay of approximately five minutes.