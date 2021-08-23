Pedestrian crossing lights ‘all out’ at Newtownabbey NRC
Motorists are advised that the lights are currently “all out” at the pedestrian crossing on the Shore Road in the vicinity of the Northern Regional College in Newtownabbey.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The lights at the pedestrian crossing on A2 Shore Road at Newtownabbey Northern Regional College are currently all out.”
