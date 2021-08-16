Pensioner hospitalised after Ballyclare collision

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report of this incident from colleagues at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service just before 1.30pm.

“Police and NIAS attended the scene. An older lady was found to have sustained an injury to her leg. She was taken to hospital where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

“Officers at the scene spoke to the driver of a blue Mazda car and our enquiries are continuing to establish what happened.

The Square. (Pic Google).

“If you witnessed the collision, or you have dashcam footage taken around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 975 of 15/8/21.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

----

Click here to read One Big Weekend to showcase best of Northern Irish culture in Newtownabbey

--

A message from the Editor: