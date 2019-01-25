Person hospitalised following Newtownabbey collision

A person has been transferred to hospital after a road traffic collision on Prince Charles Way.

Members of the emergency services were tasked to the scene before 8am this morning.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 7.38am on Friday, January 25, following reports of a road traffic collision on Prince Charles Way in Newtownabbey.

“NIAS despatched an emergency crew to the scene. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was transferred to Antrim Area Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) added: “Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision where a car had overturned after hitting a lamppost.

“Fire crews rescued a man in his 60s from the car, using hydraulic cutting equipment. The casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance. The incident was dealt with at 8.39am.”

Two fire appliances from Glengormley Fire Station and one from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

Two lanes of the carriageway were closed to road users for a time following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “An earlier road traffic collision on Prince Charles Way at the entrance to the cemetery has been removed and all lanes have reopened.”