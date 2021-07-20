Mill Road, Newtownabbey (image Google maps)

The works will extend for a distance of approximately 0.5 kilometres from Shore Road to Longlands. The scheme will also upgrade approximately 780m of existing footway.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon said: “This investment for Newtownabbey will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and visitors.

“I am also pleased that the upgrading of the existing footway will greatly enhance provision for pedestrians. I would like to thank local residents and businesses in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate lane closures with traffic control starting at 7am on Monday, July 26 running daily until 6pm on Friday, September 10. During these times some delays are to be expected.

City-bound traffic will remain as is but north-bound traffic will be diverted along Shore Road to Longwood Road and onto Church Road where the diversion ends. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.