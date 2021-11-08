Rathcoole bus hijacking: Church Road reopens to traffic
Road users are advised that the Church Road in Newtownabbey has reopened to traffic this afternoon (Monday).
The road was closed between the O’Neill Road and the Abbey Centre today after a Translink Metro bus was hijacked and set on fire by four men last night.
Diversions were in place and police had advised motorists to expect delays in the area and seek alternative routes if possible.
Providing an update this afternoon, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Church Road at Rathcoole has now been reopened to traffic following the burning of a bus on Sunday evening.”
Police have issued an appeal following the incident.
