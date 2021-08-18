Reports of cattle on Newtownabbey road

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are reports of cattle on the Park Road in Mallusk towards the City of Belfast Playing Fields. Extra care is needed if you are travelling in the vicinity.”

