Reports of cattle on Newtownabbey road
Motorists are being urged to drive with care due to reports of cattle on a road in Mallusk this morning (Wednesday).
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 9:18 am
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are reports of cattle on the Park Road in Mallusk towards the City of Belfast Playing Fields. Extra care is needed if you are travelling in the vicinity.”
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.