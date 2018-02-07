Road set to be closed for works

A road in the Doagh area is set to be closed for four weeks to allow scheduled works to take place.

The Times understands a section of the Moyra Road, between number 40 and number 41, will be closed continuously from 8am on Monday, February 12 until 6pm on Sunday, March 11.

The closure is required for the laying of a 250mm PE water main.

The Department for Infrastructure advise motorists to expect a delay of between five and 15 minutes.

An alternative route of Kilbride Road- Bridge Road- Burnside Road- Moyra Road has been suggested.