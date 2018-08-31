Road to be closed for works

Motorists are advised to expect delays due to a road closure in the borough.
There will be a temporary road closure at A57 Ballyclare Road in Templepatrick from the Paradise Walk junction to the M2 northbound off-slip.
The carriageway will be closed to traffic from 7pm tonight until 6am on Monday, September 3.
The closure is required continuously for road resurfacing works.
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson suggested an alternative route: “Non-motorway traffic: Paradise Walk - Parkgate Road - The Burn Road - Station Road - A57 Templepatrick Road.
“Motorway traffic: A6 Antrim Road - Sandyknowes Roundabout - M2.”
Motorists are advised to expect a delay of approximately five minutes.