Section of Ballynure road closed for BT works
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to works in the Carrickfergus Road area of Ballynure.
The lane closure, which commenced at 8am today (Monday), is operating from number 64 to number 61 Carrickfergus Road, Ballynure.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The lane closure is required for BT cabling works. The work is being carried out by a BT contractor.”
Road users are advised to expect delays of over 15 minutes.
The work is due to be completed by 5pm on August 16.
