Section of Ballynure road closed for BT works

The lane closure, which commenced at 8am today (Monday), is operating from number 64 to number 61 Carrickfergus Road, Ballynure.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The lane closure is required for BT cabling works.﻿ The work is being carried out by a BT contractor.”

Road users are advised to expect delays of over 15 minutes.

Carrickfergus Road. (Pic Google).

The work is due to be completed by 5pm on August 16.

----

Click here to read Public warned after rise in fake bank app scams

--

A message from the Editor: