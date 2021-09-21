Shore Road reopens following collision

Motorists are advised that the Shore Road in Newtownabbey has reopened to traffic after an earlier collision.

Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 5:39 pm

Earlier, police had advised road users to seek an alternative route following the two-vehicle incident near the Glenville Road junction.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “PSNI advise road users that the Shore Road has re-opened in both directions following an earlier road traffic collision.”

