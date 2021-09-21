Shore Road reopens following collision
Motorists are advised that the Shore Road in Newtownabbey has reopened to traffic after an earlier collision.
Earlier, police had advised road users to seek an alternative route following the two-vehicle incident near the Glenville Road junction.
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “PSNI advise road users that the Shore Road has re-opened in both directions following an earlier road traffic collision.”
