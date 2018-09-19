Storm Ali: Travel disruption for commuters

A number of train services between east Antrim and Belfast have been cancelled as a result of Storm Ali.

The 3.45pm service from Great Victoria Street to Larne Harbour due at 4.55pm, the 4.15pm Great Victoria Street train to Carrickfergus due at 4.50pm and the 5.02pm train from Larne Harbour to Belfast Central due at 6.05pm have all been cancelled.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Please be advised that as a result of Storm Ali, NI Railways will be implementing a blanket speed restriction of 50mph on all lines from 9.30am until further notice.

“This will lead to train services incurring delays and NI Railways apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. The safety of passengers and staff is our primary concern.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “There are a few delays to be aware of on the Belfast to Larne train line this evening.

“All valid train tickets can be used on the bus services to the same destination.”

Meanwhile, the 154 Ulsterbus service is currently suspended and Metro service 1E will operate to/from Trench Road, Roughfort will not be served until further notice.