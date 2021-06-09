Templepatrick road closed after collision
Motorists are being urged to avoid the Ballymartin Road following a road traffic collision.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Templepatrick police are advising road users the Ballymartin Road in is closed following a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”
There are no further details at this time.
