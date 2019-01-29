Traffic and travel: Delays for Belfast traffic this morning Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... TrafficwatchNI are warning of delays on the A2 Shore Road coming into Belfast this morning. A pos warns motorists of "slow moving traffic before Jordanstown Road through to start M5 Rushpark #Carrickfergus #Whiteabbey". Stopped in traffic Workers Party: Brexit event at Waterfront was a reminder that nationalism, be it British or Irish, is bankrupt East Belfast UVF moves to distance itself from killing