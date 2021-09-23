Traffic returning to normal after Shore Road collision
Motorists are advised that an earlier collision on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey has been cleared.
Earlier, road users had been advised to expect delays in the area with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction.
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An earlier road traffic collision on the A2 Shore Road at the Glenville Road junction has now been cleared and traffic is starting to get back to normal in the area.”
