Train services ‘returning to normal’ after bridge strike

Commuters are advised that Northern Ireland Railways services are “returning to normal” in the Newtownabbey area after a bridge strike on a section of the Londonderry line earlier today (Friday).

By The Newsroom
Friday, 10th September 2021, 12:37 pm

In a statement issued to the Times, a Translink spokesperson said: “A vehicle struck a railway bridge on the line between Yorkgate and Mossley West Train Stations earlier today, which led to a temporary closure of the line.

“Engineers responded quickly to the incident and the line has re-opened after a short period of closure.

“Train services are now returning to normal.”

Rail services are returning to normal after a vehicle struck a bridge between Mossley West and Yorkgate.

----

Click here to read Call for new timetable after £19m Newtownabbey railway line upgrade

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.