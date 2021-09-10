Train services ‘returning to normal’ after bridge strike
Commuters are advised that Northern Ireland Railways services are “returning to normal” in the Newtownabbey area after a bridge strike on a section of the Londonderry line earlier today (Friday).
In a statement issued to the Times, a Translink spokesperson said: “A vehicle struck a railway bridge on the line between Yorkgate and Mossley West Train Stations earlier today, which led to a temporary closure of the line.
“Engineers responded quickly to the incident and the line has re-opened after a short period of closure.
“Train services are now returning to normal.”
