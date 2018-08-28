Travel disruption due to gas leak

The emergency services are currently dealing with a gas leak at Mossley shops beside Mossley West train station.

A police spokesperson said: “We have had to close the road between the junctions of Doagh Road/Carnmoney Road North and Carnmoney Road North/The Glade.

“Absolutely no one will be allowed down this road, whether walking, cycling or driving. We’ve already had a number of drivers stop with us asking to get down, when there are police cars and police tape across the road.

“This will also affect NIR passengers who want to get off at Mossley West station. The trains will not be stopping here.

“Phoenix Gas have just arrived so hopefully the road will be open again soon. We’ll let you know as soon as we know.”

A Translink spokesperson added: “Due to a problem near the railway, some trains on the Derry/Londonderry line will not call at Mossley West. Metro service 1D will operate to/from Campbells Road.”

There are no further details at this time.