Two hospitalised after Glengormley collision

Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Ashgrove Road area of Newtownabbey this afternoon.

In a statement issued to the Times, Inspector Reid said: “Officers attended following the report made at around 3.30pm alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“The road, which was closed following the collision, has since reopened.”

