Witnesses sought after lorry sheds gravel on M2

Police have issued an appeal for information after a lorry shed gravel on a section of the M2 northbound.

Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 9:56 am

The incident occurred close to Applegreen filling station on Friday, August 13 at approximately 4.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you witnessed, or have dash cam footage of a lorry shedding gravel onto the road at this location, please contact 101, quoting police reference number 1411 of 13/08/21.”

M2 northbound Applegreen Services. (Pic Google).

