Witnesses sought after M2 collision
Police have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision on a stretch of the M2 near Glengormley.
Urging anyone with information to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Roads Police Steeple received a report of a collision on the country-bound lanes of the M2 near Glengormley, which occurred on Thursday, October 21 at approximately 6.15pm.
“This collision involved a white Volvo articulated lorry and a white Citroen hatchback. If anyone witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage, please contact police, quoting incident number 747, 22/10/21.”
