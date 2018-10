Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision on the M2.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A traffic collision occurred on the M2, Belfast in the area of Duncrue at 8.30am on October 10. The collision involved a silver Ford Tourneo taxi and a white Audio TT.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash cam footage to please ring 101, quoting incident reference number 249.”